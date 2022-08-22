English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

    AIFF suspension| SC dissolves CoA, Indian football body election put off by a week

    The Supreme Court expressed hope that the order will lead to FIFA ending AIFF's suspension that bars Indian teams from international games and has also put a question mark over India hosting the U-17 women's world cup

    Shruti Mahajan
    August 22, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Supreme Court on August 22 ordered the dissolving of its committee of administrators (CoA) that has been overseeing the day-to-day functioning of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which was recently suspended by FIFA for “undue influence from third parties”.

    The move is being seen as an effort towards overturning the world’s soccer governing body’s decision that bars Indian teams from all international tournaments and has also put a question mark on India hosting the Under-17 women’s world cup in October.

    A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud also put off by a week the election to AIFF to allow for a fresh electoral college and nominations to be filed. The polls were earlier planned for August 28.

    The CoA was viewed as third-party participation by FIFA, the Centre told the court on August 22 and requested the committee be dissolved.

    As per FIFA, AIFF ought to be governed by an elected body or someone selected by the elected body which would eliminate "third party" interference, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Centre took up the suspension with the top court, which was hearing a case pertaining to AIFF's administration considering the elections to the body that were to be held in December 2020 were not conducted.

    After Praful Patel was removed as AIFF president in May 2022, the court put in place a CoA to take care of the day-to-day affairs of the body and finalise a constitution.

    In line with the government's talks with FIFA, Mehta urged the court to dissolve CoA and let its secretary general take over the daily affairs of the body till the election was held.

    India’s best-known footballer and former captain of the men's team Baichung Bhutia urged the reforms to go through.

    Bhutia, who volunteered to head such a body, said Indian teams would be in a position to qualify for tournaments on merit once reforms were carried through.

    Reforms must not be let go of even if it meant sacrificing the hosting rights for the under-17 women's world cup, Bhutia said.

    The CoA backed Bhutia and said the members didn’t wish to cling on to their position but the reforms must go through.

    The concern at the moment was for the tournament to come to India, the bench said.
    Shruti Mahajan
    Tags: #AIFF #FIFA #Football #Supreme Court #Under-17 Women's World Cup
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.