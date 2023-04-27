Kim Kardashian lookalike 'Ashten G' dies 'suddenly' after plastic surgery

Ashten G, 34, died of a cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure (Image credit: @ashtens_empire/Instagram)

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model famous for her resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. Her grieving family is now demanding answers and says that an investigation has been launched into her “sudden” death, the Daily Mail reported.

The 34-year-old model, who went by Ashten G online, died on April 20 in hospital after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure. In a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her funeral, her family said they “received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....’Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying.’”

Gourkani’s family reached the hospital and were informed that her health had continued to spiral downwards following the cardiac arrest. The statement further said her death is being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. “For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” it read.

A cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops pumping blood around the body. Following Gourkani’s death, fellow OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene warned about the risks of plastic surgery in her Instagram tribute.

“It is so scary because you really just never know when you're gonna die [from plastic surgery],” wrote Magdalene, who herself has gone under the knife several times. She advised others to find a good, qualified doctor to reduce chances of error.