Jet Airways CEO, stuck in traffic after leaving Delhi airport, blames this ‘culprit’

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor shared visuals of heavy traffic near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Image: TheSanjivKapoor/Twitter)

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, stuck in midnight traffic after leaving Delhi airport’s terminal 3 last night, blamed “masses of trucks heading out of Delhi” and towards Gurugram. He tagged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is his video flagging the slow movement of traffic around the airport.

Kapoor said it took him 45 minutes after leaving the parking lot of T3 to get to the right turn under the highway which leads towards National Highway 48 going to Gurugram. He said he had been stuck at the spot for 15 minutes in an update posted at 12.39 am this morning.

In a follow-up video, the Jet Airways CEO blamed the slow moving traffic on a large number of trucks on the highway, as well as a car parked on the road.



The culprit: masses of trucks heading out of Delhi on NH48, and one car parked facing the wrong direction on the left lane of the highway with headlights on but no driver. This video at 12.45am. pic.twitter.com/EPO8PLYoex

— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 15, 2022

“It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes… The culprit: masses of trucks heading out of Delhi on NH48, and one car parked facing the wrong direction on the left lane of the highway with headlights on but no driver. This video at 12.45am,” Kapoor wrote.

At around 1 am, Kapoor was still stuck in traffic as the parked car slowed other vehicles in the left lane.

He also flagged trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway near the Delhi-Haryana border. “As we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. How many accidents, how many lives lost due to accidents caused by this? Can this not be controlled?” Kapoor asked in a tweet tagging the National Highways Authority of India, Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Traffic Police.