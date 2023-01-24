English
    It’s raining money in Bengaluru: Man throws bank notes off flyover in viral video

    Traffic came to a screeching halt in Bengaluru today when a man stood on a flyover and threw fistfuls of currency notes down on the road below.

    Sanya Jain
    January 24, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
    A man threw currency notes off a flyover in Bengaluru (Image: @bikram_jb/YouTube)

    Traffic came to a screeching halt in Bengaluru today when a man stood on a flyover and threw fistfuls of currency notes down on the road below.

    Several videos of the bizarre moment started circulating on social media on January 24. The footage shows a man dressed in a suit with the cutout of a wall clock around his neck. He walks onto the flyover, looks down at the crowd below and proceeds to throw fistfuls of cash at the crowd gathered below.

    Another video shows a huge crowd gathering at the spot to grab the cash. Meanwhile on the flyover, the man was mobbed by people asking him to hand out more money.

    Watch the video here.