International Friendship Day 2023: History, theme and significance

International Friendship Day signifies the importance of friendships in our lives

Annually, International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30. However, few countries such as India, Malaysia, United States and Bangladesh celebrate the day on first Sunday of August which, in 2023, falls on August 6.

Here's the history, theme and significance of International Friendship Day 2023:

International Friendship Day 2023- History

International Friendship Day was celebrated was first celebrated in 1958. The idea of International Friendship Day was proposed by the World Friendship Crusade, an international organisation that was formed in the same year in Paraguay. The United Nations General Assembly officially declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, in 2011.

United Nations proposed that friendship can help improve peace efforts between communities, cultures and countries as well as help connect other communities. International Friendship Day is often associated with yellow rose that is considered as a symbol of friendship.

International Friendship Day 2023- Theme

The theme for 2023 International Friendship Day is "Sharing the human spirit through friendship."

International Friendship Day 2023- Significance

The day signifies the importance of friendships in our lives. The presence of friends makes our lives happier and easier and ones on whom we can rely upon when in trouble.

International Friendship Day is as an opportunity to celebrate friendships and help our friends realise their importance in our lives. A few ways to celebrate the day include surprising them with gifts, baking a cake and writing a heartfelt letter.

Also read: Friendship Day 2022: On-screen friends audiences love