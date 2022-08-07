English
    Friendship Day 2022: On-screen friends audiences love

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Its Friendship Day today and we take a look at the on-screen friends that we came to love just as much as our own over the years.

    1) The Harry Potter trio

    Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton at an event for the film 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'. (Photo: Reuters) Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton.

    Watching Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley's adventures at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was among the happiest childhood memories for many of us. And as adults too, we often go back to warm embrace of the Harry Potter world.

    2) The 'Friends' gang

    Friends Reunion The cast of 'Friends'.

    The iconic gang from the 1994 sitcom was there for us on our not-so-great days.

    3) Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang

    (Image credit: ABC)

    (Image credit: ABC)

    We loved watching these two "no-nonsense" doctors be vulnerable around each other. They were truly each other's person through their crises.

    4) Thelma & Louise 

    (Image credit: MGM) (Image credit: MGM)

    Ridley Scott's female buddy road crime film gave us one of the most iconic on-screen friendships of all times -- that between a docile Thelma and an independent Louise.

    5) Forrest Gump and 'Bubba'

    ( (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

    In the iconic 1994 film, titular character Forrest Gump befriends Benjamin Buford Bubba while serving in the US military. They are both sent to Vietnam later, where after an ambush, Bubba dies in Gump's arms. His last words: "I wanna go home".

     
    Tags: #Friendship Day #Friendship Day 2022 #Happy Friendship Day
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 09:32 am
