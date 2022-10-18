English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Infant mauled to death by stray dog in Noida housing society

    A seven-month-old child died after he was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex in Noida

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    A seven-month-old child died after he was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex in Noida, a society representative said on Tuesday.

    Anguished over the incident, several locals held a protest outside the society in the morning.

    The dog attacked the child inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society’s residents group said.

    “The child was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost him late last night,” Yadav told PTI.

    He said the police have been informed and are taking action now.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma, the child’s parents are construction workers and they were engaged in work at the time of the incident. “They had kept the boy near them. But a stray dog entered the society and bit him, leaving him severely injured,” Verma had told PTI on Monday.

    On Tuesday, the police lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said. The child died around 11 pm on Monday and the police case was lodged around 3 am on Tuesday, they added.

    Among the protestors was a group of a women who sat on a road outside the society and raised slogans against the local Noida Authority.

    A senior Noida Authority official said, “We are coordinating with residential societies and dog shelters to check the menace of dog bites.”
    PTI
    Tags: #dog attack #Infant deaths #Noida #Noida Authority #stray dog
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 03:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.