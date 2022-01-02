Indian-origin restaurant owner, who provided meals to the needy during pandemic, on UK’s honour list

Amritpal Singh Maan dedicated the honour to those who inspired the spirit of service in him. (Image tweeted by @amritmaanldn)

Many persons of Indian origin have been honoured in the United Kingdom for their philanthropic work. Their names are included in the New Year Honours List 2022, which was recently published by the UK government.

Amritpal Singh Maan, a restaurant owner from London, has been honoured with the OBE or Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his charity work and services to the Sikh community.

Maan manages Punjab Restaurant in London’s Covent Garden. It is one of the oldest North Indian restaurants in the UK.

Mann has helped provide more than 2 lakh meals to the needy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ANI.

Wishes poured in for Mann after he received the honour and he took to Twitter to thank those who congratulated him.



Literally honoured - Amrit Maan OBE! Thank you for all the messages of congratulations. This is for those that came before me and inspired the spirit of seva in me and the many I've worked alongside who strive to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/pb1KmKzn3K

— Amrit S Maan OBE (@amritmaanldn) January 1, 2022

“Literally honoured - Amrit Maan OBE!,” he tweeted. “Thank you for all the messages of congratulations. This is for those that came before me and inspired the spirit of seva [service] in me and the many I've worked alongside who strive to make a difference.”

Another Indian on the UK’s honours list was Davinder Singh Dhillon, the chair of a memorial group for Indian soldiers who died in the First World War. Dhillon was honoured for “services to the Commemoration of Indian Forces' Contribution in the First World War”.

Jagtar Singh Gill from Warwickshire was honoured for “services to the British Sikh and Interfaith Communities”.

Meanwhile, Indian academician Ajay Kumar Kakkar was conferred the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to healthcare, PTI reported.