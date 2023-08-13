Independence Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes by freedom fighters

This year, the theme of Independence Day is “Nation First, Always First”.

The countdown for Independence Day 2023 has begun. The entire nation is gearing up to celebrate India’s 77th year of Independence with fervour and enthusiasm. The patriotic spirit is high in every individual. This year, the theme is “Nation First, Always First”. All the programs will be based on this.

On August 15, 1947, India got freedom from 200 years of British rule. It is a day of pride and honour for every citizen of this country as it represents the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

Their grit and courage helped us all in being liberated from the British Raj.

The glorious day is celebrated all over the country and citizens unfurl the National Flag at their respective homes. The Prime of India also hoists the flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and then the national anthem is sung by everyone.

The day is also celebrated in schools, colleges and offices with flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs.

Independence Day 2023 wishes, greetings, SMS and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones:

Happy Independence Day! On this day let’s not forget the supreme sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and strive to become a better nation.

The courage and grit of our freedom fighters should inspire us and make us cherish the gift of freedom. Happy Independence Day!

May the pride and glory of our nation shine brightly in your heart and mind.

Our nation is a beacon of unity in diversity. This Independence Day, let us pledge to protect it at all costs.

May your life be filled with the spirit of freedom and light, just like the bright colours of the National Flag.

Let us honour our past, celebrate the present and prepare to light up our future. Happy Independence Day!

Let us value our freedom and wear it like a badge of honour.

Independence Day quotes by freedom fighters:

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" Mahatma Gandhi

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it"- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi dunga (Give me your blood and I will give you freedom)”- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” - Sarojini Naidu

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”- Bhagat Singh