Hurun Rich List: Indian-American Neha Narkhede, with roots in Pune, is youngest self-made woman entrepreneur

Confluent co-founder Neha Narkhede.

Indian-American investor Neha Narkhede has emerged as the youngest self-made woman on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, which was released on September 21.

Neha Narkhede, who grew up in Pune, is the co-founder of Confluent-- a data technology company based in Mountain View, California. Today, her net worth is estimated to be over Rs 13,300 crore.

Narkhede studied computer science at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. For her Master's studies, she moved to the US to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.

She worked as a software engineer for Oracle Corporation and LinkedIn. In 2014, Narkhede and two of her colleagues at LinkedIn left the company to set up Confluent, Forbes magazine reported.

Confluent went public in June last year, valued $9.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Narkhede is also an independent startups advisor.

She has featured in several prominent lists of women achievers.

In 2022, she was part of Forbes magazine's "America's Self-Made Women". She also also ranked among the 10 wealthiest women in the Kotak-Hurun list of wealthiest Indian women.

In 2018, Narkhede was part Forbes' the "World's Top 50 Women in Tech".

Narkhede has in interviews spoken about how her father teaching her about trailblazing women became the biggest influence on her career.

“When I was growing up, he selected books and told me stories of women who were trailblazers in very male-dominated fields," she had told CNBC in 2019, adding that she read about Indira Gandhi, Indra Nooyi and Kiran Bedi.