Hurricane Ian sinks brand new McLaren worth $1 million

Hurricane Ian took out a new McLaren P1 in Florida (Image credit: lambo9286/Instagram)

Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc in Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm - one of the most powerful ever to hit the United States - has flooded houses, uprooted trees and, in at least one case, swept a luxury sports car out of the garage and onto the streets.

One Florida man has revealed how his bright yellow McLaren P1 was submerged underneath feet of water outside his home because of the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Instagram user ‘Lambo9286’, whose real name is Ernie, shared photos of the submerged luxury vehicle on the photo and video sharing platform. “Car went through the garage,” he wrote while sharing the picture on Thursday.

Another picture shows the McLaren P1 lying on top of uprooted greenery after the water receded.

The Independent estimated the car to be worth a staggering $1 million. The owner, Ernie, had reportedly purchased the vehicle just one week ago. He had shared photos of the car on Instagram shortly after buying it.

Hurricane Ian, however, pushed the vehicle out of his garage and onto the streets of his housing society in Naples, Florida – one of the neighbourhoods severely affected by the storm.

Fort Myers, where Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, took much of the brunt of the storm, as streets became rivers and seawater poured into houses, according to AFP.

After weakening as it worked its way across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic and was expected to make a turn towards the Carolinas where it would again cause "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds," the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night.