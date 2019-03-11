Huawei confirms the launch of Watch GT in India on March 12

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch the Watch GT in India. The smartwatch was launched with the Huawei Mate20 Pro last year. Although the Watch GT was not launched in India with the Mate20 Pro, Huawei after confirming the launch has finally sent invites for the India launch.

The Watch GT would be launched at an event in New Delhi on March 12. The company had previously confirmed that it would be launching its smartwatch soon in India. Huawei did not reveal any details on the availability or pricing of the smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch GT comes with features that puts it in direct competition with the likes of Apple Watch and Samsung Gear smartwatch series. Huawei Watch GT has a 1.39-inch OLED touch-screen display with 454*454 pixels and 326 PPI.

It has a round-dial design which is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with 16MB RAM and has 128MB internal storage with a dual-chip architecture that Huawei claims can save up to 80 percent of power consumption. It has various features like sleep tracking, optical heart-rate monitoring, and modes like swimming, hiking, cycling. The smartwatch comes with GPS, ambient light, barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer sensors.

Huawei claims that the Watch GT offers a battery life up to two weeks. The device can be full-charged in two hours and has 30-days standby time. The watch is compatible with Android 4.4 or later and on iOS 9 or later. It comes in two colour options — Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel.

Huawei is offering straps with multiple colour options which include saddle brown, graphite black, glacier grey, and fluorescent green. Globally, the Watch GT is available for $229, and the company even offers a Sport variant which is sold for $199 in the US.