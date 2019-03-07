Huawei confirms the launch of Watch GT smartwatch in India

Apple has been ruling the wearable market globally and Huawei has decided to take a piece from the smartwatch market share. The company has confirmed that it would be releasing the Watch GT in India to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung who already have their smartwatches launched in the country.

The Watch GT has some incredible features that give tough competition to Apple’s Watch series, which is the market leader in wearables as per a report by IDC. It has a round-dial design and features a 1.39-inch OLED touch-screen display with 454x454 pixels and 326 PPI. The smartwatch comes with GPS, sleep tracking, optical heart-rate monitoring, ambient and barometer along with other important sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer. It comes with 16MB RAM and has 128MB internal storage. It is powered by a dual-chip architecture, which Huawei claims can save up to 80 per cent of power consumption.

The biggest selling point for Huawei is the long battery life that the Watch GT provides. The company claims that the Watch GT offers a 2-week battery life, relieving users from charging the smartwatch on a daily basis. The company also stated that the stand-by battery life in the Watch GT is 30-days long. The device has water resistance of up to 50 meters and comes in black stainless-steel and Stainless Steel colour options. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS. Users need to be on Android 4.4 or later and on iOS 9 or later for connecting the Watch GT with their smartphones.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched its smartwatch in the US and some other countries in September and October. In the US, the Watch GT retails for $229 (approximately and in some European countries for 199 Euros. The company also has a Sport variant which retails for 199 Euros (Rs 17,000 approximately). Although the company has confirmed the smartwatch’s launch in India, it is yet to reveal the price and its date of availability.