Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Active, Fit, Fit E and Buds at 'Unpacked' event

Samsung has launched a new line of wearables at its ‘Unpacked’ event alongside the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones. The three new wearables — Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit E— are aimed at making it easier for consumers to get active and stay balanced every day, according to DJ Koh, CEO, Samsung.

Galaxy Watch Active

The design of the Galaxy Watch Active is similar to Samsung’s smartwatch Gear S3. The Active has a round dial but misses out on the rotating bezel found on the Gear S3. It comes with a new sporty design that has a thin aluminium frame and is lightweight.

The smartwatch sports a 1.1-inch 360x360 pixel AMOLED screen and comes with Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Exynos 9110 dual-core processor and has 768MB of RAM along with 4GB of onboard storage.

The Watch Active comes with 230 mAh battery. It is available in four colours —Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green. It is the first Samsung smartwatch that can monitor blood pressure using the MY BP Lab app that the company has developed along with the University of California, San Francisco. However, this feature might not be available in India on release as it is only limited to US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany markets.

The Watch Active can be pre-ordered in the US starting February 21 and would be shipped beginning March 8. Samsung has priced the smartwatch at $199. There was no mention of release date or pricing in India.

Galaxy Fit and Fit E

These two devices are targeted towards customers who want a simple fitness tracking device. The Fit and Fit E are thin and lightweight and have a bar screen that is used to display the statistics.

The difference between the two bands is the screen size. Galaxy Fit has a 0.95-inch 120x240 pixel AMOLED screen, whereas the Fit E has a smaller 0.74-inch 64x128 pixel PMOLED display. Samsung states that both these bands have intuitive fitness tracking and start tracking as soon as the user starts walking, running or rides a bike.

The bands also come with 90 workout activities that can be selected manually. Both the devices run on Realtime OS and include 5ATM water resistance and heart-rate monitor.

The Fit would be offered in two colour options — Black and Silver whereas the Fit E would be available in three — Black, White and Yellow.

Samsung has priced the Fit at $99 and sale will begin from May 31. No pricing details of the Fit E were announced.