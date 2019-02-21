App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds to rival Apple AirPods: All you need to know

At $30 less than the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds offer a no-compromise solution to Apple’s Airpods

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The Galaxy Buds are more than just Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods. People often forget that Samsung’s Gear Icon X fitness earbuds were released before Apple’s AirPods. However, the AirPods have primarily remained the superior offering, as most companies in a bid to dethrone the AirPods – by increasing battery life, improving audio quality and noise isolation – often tend to hike pricing, and are unable to match Apple’s price-to-performance ratio.

But Apple’s biggest hardware rival is having its own say in the wireless earbuds space with the Galaxy Buds. At $30 less than the AirPods, the Galaxy Buds offer a no-compromise solution to Apple’s Airpods. So, let’s take an in-depth look into Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds –

Wireless Charging

The Galaxy Buds come in a well-designed, compact case that supports wireless charging. All the Galaxy S10 devices feature built-in reverse wireless charging. So, if you do happen to get a Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, you can charge your Galaxy Buds by simply placing them on the back of the handset. The case can also be charged via USB-C.

Battery Life

Samsung estimates that the Galaxy Buds will offer roughly 5 hours of talk time and 6 hours of music playback as compared to the 2 hours of talk time and 5 hours of music playback on the AirPods. The case will also feature an additional 7 hours of battery life when fully charged.

AKG Sound

Samsung is touting AKG branding on the new earbuds thanks to their acquisition of Harman. AKG is a recognised pro audio brand, engineering some of the best headphones. These earbuds are Samsung’s first wireless Qi audio devices that are AKG-tuned. Samsung also promises better sound quality with the aid of dual amplified microphones. Each bud features an inner and outer mic to help filter out ambient noise during calls.

Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity

The Galaxy Buds pair straight out of the box via Bluetooth 5.0. The earbuds offer an improved connection to multiple devices and have a greater range thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. The new true wireless earbuds will also feature Connection Shift, which will allow users to swap between a smart wearable and phone faster.

Voice AssistanceThe new buds offer one-tap access to Bixby, Google Assistant or Alexa. Although Bixby is one by default, you can easily switch to whatever voice assistant is set on your phone by default. You can command Bixby or any other voice assistant with a simple tap.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:10 pm

