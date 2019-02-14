Galaxy S10 to come with free Galaxy Buds, confirms Samsung Vietnam

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 will mark the launch of the Galaxy S10 smartphones. Multiple S10 variants are expected to be launched during the event, namely S10, S10 Plus, and a budget S10 E.

In the days leading up to the events, Samsung Vietnam has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Buds would be available for free along with the S10 on pre-orders.

A pre-order offer was spotted being promoted in a local Samsung Experience Store in Vietnam wherein the details of the bundle were revealed, reported GSMArena.

The Galaxy S10 pre-order is a rich offering as the company is also providing the JBL Charge 3 waterproof speaker and a clear view smartphone case along with the earbuds. In Vietnam, the pre-order bundle is being sold for 70,00,000 Vietnamese Dong (roughly Rs 21,500).

Samsung Russia is also offering these earbuds through pre-order, and it is possible that the offer would be made available in other countries where Samsung sells its smartphones. The company is promoting the S10 bundle as the ‘mystery box’ in the Philippines. This mystery box is priced at $590 (roughly Rs 41,800).

Samsung USA has a very different pre-order deal where the company would provide a $50 credit for accessories on pre-ordering the S10. The company is also running a trade-in campaign wherein customers can save up to $550.

In the past, Samsung has offered a pair of its premium AKG headphones for free along with its premium smartphones. Unlike the competitors where users would have to spend roughly $160 on wireless earphones, Samsung would provide them to customers for free.

Details of Galaxy earbuds had surfaced online which revealed that the wireless earphone would have only 58 mAh battery which can be charged in a case that holds a battery capacity of 252 mAh.

Samsung has its own Galaxy IconX which has a slightly bigger battery of 82 mAh and a 340 mAh case.

What’s makes the Galaxy Buds better is that it would have 8GB storage, which is double the offline storage of IconX. Galaxy Buds would also have Bluetooth 5.0, compared to 4.2 on the IconX. The wireless earbuds would also be sweat resistant (rated IPX2).

The buds would be released along with the Galaxy S10, but their price is not known.