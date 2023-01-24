English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Live: JSW Energy's Prashant Jain on firm's Q3 nos
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    How you can get Apple AirPods Pro for only Rs 1,150 on Flipkart

    The Apple AirPods Pro are available for Rs 21,400 on Flipkart. Here's how you can further reduce their price.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    Here is how you can get a significant discount while buying Apple AirPods Pro from Flipkart

    Here is how you can get a significant discount while buying Apple AirPods Pro from Flipkart

    Flipkart’s Big Savings Day sale may have come to an end, but there are still some great deals up for grabs on the e-commerce platform. The Apple AirPods Pro, for example, can be bought for as low as Rs 1,150 – if you have an old smartphone to exchange.

    The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) earbuds are powered by the new H2 chip which helps eliminate loud background noises and makes for an immersive listening experience. On Apple’s official website, these AirPods are listed for Rs 26,900 (inclusive of taxes).

    On Flipkart, however, the Apple AirPods Pro are available at a discounted rate of Rs 21,400.

    The price of the wireless earbuds can be further reduced by exchanging an old smartphone while buying the gadget. Flipkart is offering a maximum discount of Rs 19,000 on the exchange of an old smartphone. The price will depend on the model and date of the phone.