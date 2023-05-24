How to book Uber Green as the EV nears India launch. Here's a step-by-step guide

Uber Green is gearing up for a June launch in India.

Uber, India’s leading ride-hailing platform, as part of its green initiative, is launching Uber Green in the country in June, offering customers the option to book electric vehicles (EVs) for their trips. With an ambitious plan to go all-electric by 2040, Uber India aims to deploy 25,000 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.

Here is how you can book an Uber Green through simple steps after the option is made available in India:

Step 1: Request Uber Green

To start your journey with Uber Green, open the Uber app on your mobile phone. Enter your destination in the "Where to?" box. Once you've verified that your pickup and destination address is correct, scroll down to the bottom of your screen and from the choices (of Uber Go, Moto, Auto) select the Uber Green option. To confirm your choice, tap on the "Confirm Green" button.

Once you've made your selection, the app will match you with a nearby Uber Green driver. You will be able to see their picture, vehicle details, and track their arrival on the map in real-time.

Step 2: Take the ride

Before entering the vehicle, verify that the details of the car match what you see in the app. This includes checking the vehicle model, license plate number, and the driver's photo to ensure your safety and security.

Once you're inside the Uber Green vehicle, your driver will have access to your destination and directions for the most efficient route. However, if you have a preferred route or any specific instructions, you can always communicate them to the driver.

Step 3: You have arrived

As you arrive at your destination, the Uber app will automatically charge your payment method. You can pay cash if you preferred mode is offline.

Uber Green will be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before being rolled out in other cities. Uber Green, which claims to be the most widely available on-demand mobility solution in the world for no or low-emission rides, was launched globally in 2021 and is presently offered in more than 100 cities in 15 countries.