Uber India to introduce 'Uber Green' in June, to go all-electric by 2040

Uber announces launch of Uber Green in India

In its quest to go all-electric in its fleet by 2040, Uber India will be rolling out ‘Uber Green’, wherein its customers can opt for an electric car while booking their trips. The new EV-specific offering, which will be kicked off in June 2023, will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru followed by four other cities. The company will be deploying 25,000 four-wheeler vehicles and 10,000 two-wheeler vehicles for this initiative.

The US-based ride-hailing firm stated that Uber Green was launched globally in 2021 and is presently offered in 15 countries.

Commenting on the development, Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Mobility and Business Operations at Uber, said, “India’s huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040. Today, we are taking a major step toward that goal with the launch of Uber Green. We know that our impact goes beyond technology. We are determined to become allies of cities and governments as they seek to combat climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility.”

To further its objective, Uber India has also announced a slew of partnerships with different companies for EV financing, setting up EV charging infrastructure, etc.

For instance, it has expanded its partnership with EV fleet partners Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd and Moove in order to deploy 25,000 electric cars in India over the next two years. It has also teamed up with Zypp Electric for 10,000 EV two-wheelers in Delhi by 2024.

​Furthermore, the company also announced a partnership with SIDBI to unlock Rs 1,000 crore in EV financing. It will also be bringing its global partnership with BP to India through Jio-bp and has also tied up with GMR Green Energy for fast-charging Uber EVs.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “Going all-electric is a challenge that’s bigger than Uber. We can’t do it alone. To be successful, the economic burden of making the transition to EVs should not fall on drivers. With these industry-leading partnerships, we are matching commitment with action to help drivers go electric faster and supercharge sustainable transition in India’s ride-sharing industry.”