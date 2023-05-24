Uber India to deploy 25,000 electric cars by 2025 through fleet partnerships

India is the third biggest market for Uber in terms of volumes, and the company intends to continue investing in the country to drive future growth.

Ride-hailing app Uber has recently announced strategic partnerships with various electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and organisations in India. This move aims to expedite the shift towards sustainable mobility among its partners. By expanding collaborations with EV fleet partners such as Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd, and Moove, Uber plans to deploy 25,000 electric cars on its platform in India within the next two years.

In addition to these fleet partnerships, Uber has joined forces with Zypp Electric to introduce 10,000 EV two-wheelers in Delhi by 2024. Recognising the need for accessible financing in the EV sector, the company has also partnered with SIDBI to unlock Rs 1,000 crore in EV financing, facilitating the adoption of electric vehicles.

Moreover, Uber is bringing its global partnership with BP to India through Jio-bp and has collaborated with GMR Green Energy to provide fast-charging facilities for Uber's electric vehicles. These partnerships underscore Uber's commitment to creating a robust EV ecosystem and facilitating the charging infrastructure required for widespread EV adoption.

Also read: Uber really needs Lyft to stay in the rideshare race

Eco-friendly service

As part of its sustainability drive, Uber is set to launch Uber Green in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, commencing in June. Uber Green enables passengers to specifically request an all-electric, zero tail-pipe emission vehicle, as opposed to a conventional fossil-fueled car. This initiative, available in over 100 cities across 15 countries, positions Uber Green as the most widely accessible on-demand mobility solution for low or zero-emission rides.

Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility and Business Operations at Uber, emphasised the significance of India in the company's electrification goals, stating, "India's huge scale and electrification momentum makes the country a priority for Uber as we seek to meet our commitment to electrify every ride on our platform by 2040."

Macdonald further highlighted the launch of Uber Green as a major step towards achieving this objective. He emphasised Uber's determination to collaborate with cities and governments in combating climate change and pollution through sustainable mobility.

Also read: Himachal govt plans to encourage EV use; to become Green Energy State by March 2026

Macdonald also acknowledged India as a critical market for Uber, with approximately 800,000 active partners already operating on the platform and an expanding user base. India is the third biggest market for Uber in terms of volumes, and the company intends to continue investing in the country to drive future growth.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, acknowledged the challenge of transitioning to an all-electric fleet while ensuring that the economic burden does not fall solely on the drivers. Singh expressed the company's commitment to taking action through these industry-leading partnerships, aiming to facilitate a faster transition to EVs and accelerate the sustainable transformation of India's ride-sharing industry.

Internationally, Uber operates in 70 countries and over 10,000 cities. To align with global environmental goals, the company has committed to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform in Europe and North America by 2030, and globally by 2040.

In 2022 alone, Uber tripled the number of electric vehicles available on its platform, connecting 31 million unique riders with electric rides.