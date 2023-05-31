How an unplanned pit stop for fuel made US man win a million dollar lottery

The lottery winner is a resident of Kentucky in the US. (Image: @kylottery/Twitter)

In a stroke of incredible luck, Michael Schlemmer found himself with an unexpected windfall of $862,000 after a chance encounter at a local gas station. What began as a routine stop to refuel his vehicle quickly transformed into a life-changing moment for Schlemmer, a resident of Corbin, Kentucky in the US.

On May 8, as Schlemmer was driving through his town, he ran out of gas and had no choice but to seek assistance. Luckily, he spotted Convenient Food Mart, a nearby gas station, and made his way there. Little did he know that this unplanned pit stop would lead to an extraordinary turn of events.

Recounting the fateful day, Schlemmer shared, "I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there. I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket."

To his astonishment, when Schlemmer scratched off the ticket, he discovered the coveted symbol indicating that he had won the game's top prize of $1,000,000. Overwhelmed by the realization, he immediately returned to the store to share the incredible news with the staff. "I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning," Schlemmer exclaimed.

The extraordinary turn of events has left him in disbelief. "Until I see the check, I won't believe it," he confessed.

The ticket Schlemmer purchased was part of the $1,000,000 Luck game, requiring players to scratch off material from the play area. Matching symbols between the "your numbers" and "winning numbers" sections determine the prize. The game also offers multiplier and stackable options for even greater winnings.

In Schlemmer's case, scratching the ticket and revealing a pot of gold symbol secured him the staggering sum of $1 million. Winners are given the choice between a lump sum cash payment of $862,000 or annuity payments over time. Opting for the former, Schlemmer made his way to the lottery headquarters on May 11 to claim his life-changing prize.

After taxes, Schlemmer received a check for $616,330. While his newfound wealth has opened up numerous possibilities, Schlemmer has practical plans for his winnings. He intends to purchase a new car and deposit the remaining funds in the bank, ensuring a secure future for himself.

US truck driver's big lottery win will give him $1000 payouts every week for life

The gas station, where Schlemmer purchased the winning ticket, will receive a bonus of $8,620 as a result of their fortuitous sale.