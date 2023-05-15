US truck driver's big lottery win will give him $1000 payouts every week for life

Robin Riedel is a truck driver from Oregon and plans to retire in three years. (Image: Oregon Lottery)

Winning the lottery is a dream that many of us have had at some point in our lives. However, what if winning the lottery meant receiving weekly payouts for the rest of your life? For a truck driver from US, this is a reality.

Robin Riedel, a corporate truck driver from Oregon, struck gold on May 8 after more than 14 years of playing the lottery. He has played the game since its launch in 2001. Riedel's golden ticket qualifies him for a weekly payout of $1,000 for the rest of his life, making him set for life. "I struck it. I succeed. In another two to three years, I hope to retire," Riedel said after his big win.

Riedel's newfound fortune, $52,000 a year, will be used to pay bills, make home improvements, and go on vacation to Saint Lucia to celebrate his wedding anniversary. He has made significant plans for his winnings, even though he intends to retire from his regular job in the upcoming years.

It is not often that someone experiences great luck that alters the very definition of a lottery. However, William Newell of Alexandria recently had the fortune of winning on all 20 identical lottery tickets that he purchased for the same drawing. Newell took home a total jackpot of $100,000.

While winning the lottery is undoubtedly exciting, it is important to note that lottery earnings are subject to income tax.