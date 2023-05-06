Woman, who was homeless in 2017, wins lottery worth Rs 40 crore

When asked what she intended to do with the lottery amount, Lucia Forseth said she wished to buy a house and also invest some of the money. (Representational Photo).

A woman in the United States who had been homeless for a few years recently won a lottery worth $5million (approximately Rs 40 crore). The woman, who was identified as Lucia Forseth, won the lottery from a scratchers ticket.

A press released by California Lottery stated that the woman was homeless in 2017. The woman was at a rental chain in Pittsburg when she decided to buy the ticket. "I only bought one ticket," she told the lottery officials.

"I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million," she added.

Forseth was nervous while picking the ticket and she closed her eyes while choosing one, which ended up in her winning the lottery. 2023 was already proving to be a life-turning year for Forseth and the lottery victory has only made her life even better.

"I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million," she said.

She, however, admitted to have not expected to win a lottery considering she found herself in a few years ago.

"You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," Forseth said.

When asked what she intended to do with the lottery amount, Forseth said she wished to buy a house and also invest some of the money.

