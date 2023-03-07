Holi skincare tips: How to protect your skin during the festival of colours

Happy Holi: Here is how to prevent skin damage during the festival of colours

Holi is among the brightest, most vibrant festivals of the world. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, while Holika Dahan will happen tonight, i.e., March 7. While playing Holi with colours is fun, the flipside to that is scrubbing away said colour from your skin, hair and nails for days on end once the celebrations are over. Moreover, the colours used for Holi celebrations can be harmful for your skin, leaving it dry and irritated if proper precautions have not been taken. Several Holi colours in the market today contain silica, glass and other harmful chemicals that can irritate your skin, lead to rashes and cause it to break out.

Before you celebrate Holi with colours, here are some pre and post-Holi skincare tips that will ensure minimal damage to your skin:

Holi colours tend to stay on the skin for a few days. To prevent that, apply oil generously all over your body and face before stepping out to play. This will hydrate your skin so it absorbs less colour, making it easier to wash off.

Keeping your skin hydrated will also ensure that harsh chemicals don’t dry it out. So make sure to apply oil or body lotion before stepping out to play.

Celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar also recommends rubbing an ice cube over your face before playing Holi. “This helps to clog the pores,” she explained to Telegraph India. Clogged pores mean harmful chemicals can’t penetrate your skin, causing acne and rashes.

Oil your hair and put it in a bun to minimise exposure to colour.

Holi colours can be stubborn, coating your nail long after the festival is over. To avoid that, paint your nails with nail polish a day before Holi. Choose a dark shade to ensure Holi colours don’t stain your nails.

Immediately before you go out to play Holi, rub your hands generously with oil. Use petroleum jelly (Vaseline) on your nail beds to make sure that colours don’t stain it. Don’t forget to apply Vaseline behind your ears as well.

As far as possible, use organic colours that won’t irritate your skin.

Once you have played Holi, use a towel and warm water to gently remove colours from your face.

Apply conditioner on your hair and moisturise yourself well after your bath.