Stress and spicy food can cause gastritis, peptic ulcers: Here's how to protect your stomach lining

Gastritis is a condition that can lead to painful peptic ulcers (Image: Canva)

Are you under constant stress, often chaperoned by abdominal discomfort, belching, nausea, or vomiting? Do you feel the so-called "stress-relievers" like alcohol and cigarettes are only working to enhance this discomfort? For all you know, it could be gastritis, a condition that has the potential to complicate itself by leading to painful peptic ulcers.

Gastritis is typically a histological finding and can be seen in 35 percent of normal biopsies. Under the microscope, it is observed that the stomach is made up of four layers - Mucosa, Sub-mucosa, Muscularis, and Serosa. The mucosa is primarily affected when a person suffers from gastritis.

What causes gastritis?

An array of etiological factors are responsible for the development of this inflammatory state, including infection by Helicobacter pylori, a helix-shaped bacterium that utilises its shape to its advantage by penetrating the mucosa. Besides this, other infections like pneumonia, food poisoning caused by Staphylococcus aureus, viral hepatitis, and influenza may also contribute to it. A few drugs like aspirin, iron supplements, and NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs) cause gastric lining erosion.

These factors can trigger an increase in the accumulation of acid which can destroy the epithelial lining. They can also reduce blood flow to the mucosa, leading to a decline in the supply of adequate oxygen, causing tissue death.

One of the significant causes, that can be prevented by effective management, includes severe stress and emotional duress. Stress-induced gastritis disrupts homeostatic digestion, especially pronounced in patients who have recently suffered burns or trauma or have been ventilator dependent for quite some time.

Clinical manifestations and complications

It has been found that gastritis does not have any characteristic clinical presentation. Still, acute gastritis may manifest as epigastric pain, nausea, and vomiting or may be asymptomatic. In the early stages, anemia, Vitamin B12 deficiency, and achlorhydria (absence of hydrochloric acid in gastric secretions) may be discovered. Autoimmune gastritis can be linked to thyroid disorders like Hashimoto thyroiditis, Addison's disease, vitiligo, and Type 1 Diabetes, among others.

One of the significant causes of gastritis includes severe stress and emotional duress (Image: Canva)

As per Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine - 20th Edition, around 10-15 percent of individuals suffering from H. Pylori - induced gastritis - can develop gastric cancer, peptic ulcers, or other associated diseases, with an elevated occurrence among men than women.

Finally, diagnosis can be made by gastroscopy and biopsy, serology (analysis of antigens and antibodies), and focal antigen test.

Prevention most certainly is better than cure.

Here's how you can prevent gastritis:

1. Avoid eating spicy food

Spicy food can irritate the gastric lining and may erode the surface that protects the stomach. Explore healthier options with a minimum intake of chilli powder and flavourful meals - they come at a cost, and a pretty hefty one at that. Keep fast foods at bay as they have preservatives that can harm the gut.

2. Reduce intake of alcohol

Alcohol consumption must be regulated, as excessive drinking can result in inflammation, leading to complications. Slowly reducing its intake over a period of a few weeks may help cultivate a newer and better habit. The impending peptic ulcer disorder can also be prevented.

3. Take a step away from smoking

"Smoking is injurious to health" - and not only in ways Bollywood or the popular actor Akshay Kumar educates people about, like oral cancers. Smoking can also cause gastric irritability by raising the chances of infection by H. pylori. Let not the smoke burn your stomach.

4. Find your stress buster

Emotional exhaustion is one of the reasons for gastritis. Finding your stress buster, be it taking a walk, yoga, meditation, or gardening, may help. If you aren't tone-deaf and possess a love for music, then create and listen to your favourite playlist. It can help you keep calm and promote relaxation. Lastly, considering the power of spending time with loved ones for family support is among the essential cures for managing stress.