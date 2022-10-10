World mental health day: How to help and which organisations to reach out to?

Representational image (Photo via Unsplash)

Mental health is still seen differently from physical health. It is assumed that mental health has something to do with a faulty brain, however, this is far from the truth. Mental illness is as much a serious condition as any other anomaly that one experiences in the body. In fact, our whole body is a system of interconnected micro-systems, which work together to keep our overall health in check. So, if you are feeling anxious or restless, your body will respond by releasing stress hormones, ultimately affecting your physical health. Therefore, to build the foundation of well-being and efficient functioning, a balance needs to be maintained to ensure good physical and mental health.

Since mental health plays a crucial role in determining the productivity of each person, a compounded effect is seen when we put together the collective loss of productivity due to mental illnesses. Projections around mental illnesses suggest that a global economic loss of $1.03 trillion is estimated between the years 2012 and 2030. In India, more than 14 per cent of the people suffer from one or the other mental illness with a suicide rate of 21.1 per lakh population. These estimates worsened during the pandemic when social isolation, more than social distancing, took a toll on people’s mental health, and their own thoughts, emotions, behaviours, political and economic environment aggravated the situation.

On this mental health day, global health organisations, such as the World Health Organisation and World Federation of Mental Health, have encouraged all of us to take this opportunity to reconnect and rekindle the efforts for improving mental health of people around us. This year’s theme “Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority”, emphasises on strengthening the efforts towards better prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for mental-health issues.

A recent comprehensive estimate of mental illnesses across India reported that anxiety and depression are among the most common mental disorders, with approximately 45 million people suffering from each. We need more awareness among people in general to let these issues be discussed out in the open. The stigma associated with mental illnesses makes it even harder for people who need support to reach out and seek help. Some people are more vulnerable than the others, which makes it imperative to know whether you’re at risk. Noticing one’s mental health, observing our thoughts, behaviour and actions can give cues to understand whether your mental health is getting affected. The sooner you know, the quicker it is to find the right preventative measures to ensure things don’t get worse.

Many people who are struggling to get better find it difficult to seek help; most of them don’t even know where to start. The fear of getting discriminated or social exclusion makes it even harder to reach out sooner. We have listed some organisations that are working relentlessly for mental health. Anyone of you or your loved ones who may need help can get in touch with them and find a solution:

This Mumbai-based NGO offers 24-hour mental health helpline for people who are emotionally distressed or feeling suicidal. Their volunteers also conduct workshops at schools, colleges, corporations, etc., for sensitising adolescents, young adults and professionals towards mental health and reach out to those in need urgently.

Visit: www.aasra.info

Launched by Deepika Padukone, the Live Love Laugh Foundation has been working since 2015 to increase awareness around mental health in India. This non-profit NGO dedicated itself into helping people and making them believe that “You are not alone”. They work closely with social media platforms, such as Facebook, to change people’s perception about mental illnesses and reduce the stigma around it. The foundation has multiple helplines in different states of India, which can be found on their website under the “Find Help” tab. They also collaborate with therapists and arrange sessions for those in need.

Visit: Thelivelovelaughfoundation.org

The MINDS Foundation

Eradication of mental health stigma is equally important in rural areas as it is in urban areas. The MINDS foundation works in rural India to provide emotional assistance to families with mental illness patients. Other than medical support, they also provide educational assistance to help the families understand the condition of a person.

Visit: www.mindsfoundation.org

Helpline number: 18005-477-200

Lifeline Foundation in based in Kolkata that runs a telephone helpline for people who are feeling suicidal or emotionally distressed. They are very active in responding to distressed calls and aiding suicide survivors and their families by befriending.

Visit: www.lifelinefoundation.in

A healthy mind and a healthy body go hand-in-hand. Many of us do not know how to start working towards our mental health. The internet has a plethora of mental health and self-help apps that one can follow. Some of these apps provide all-in-one services with blogs, videos, and therapist assistance. You can try out Wysa, Innerhour, Juno.Clinic, YourDOST, ePsyclinic, Trijog, etc. However, try them out to see if they work for you.

When you take care of your mental health, you let go of all hindrances to your happiness and well-being. At the same time, be mindful of those around you and lend a ear.