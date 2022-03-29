India logs 1,259 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in a day 

(Image: AP)

India reported 1,259 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the number of active infections continued to decline.

The fresh infections take the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,30,21,982.

The country also reported a total of 35 COVID-19 deaths which took the death toll to 5, 21, 070. Of these, 21 were backlog deaths added by Kerala as part of its data reconciliation exercise.

Also Read Retail prices of common medicines set to rise by a steep 11%

Haryana and Kerala registered the highest COVID-19 deaths in the 24-hour period at four each followed by Mizoram which reported three fatalities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of active cases in India has now come down to 15,378, down 481 from the previous day, and the active cases now comprise 0.04 percent of the total confirmed cases. All states and Union Territories including Kerala now have under 5,000 active infections each.

The country also registered 1,705 new recoveries in a day which increased the total recoveries to 4,24,85,534 while the recovery rate after the infectious disease shot to 98.75 percent.

A total of 5,77,559 tests to detect fresh infections were carried out in the 24 hour period, which raised the number of total tests to 78.79 crore.

Also read I Explainer I How the drug price regulator’s order raising the cap on prices of essential medicines by 10.7% may hit you

The daily positivity rate in the country has now come down to 0.22 percent and the rolling average of the weekly positivity rate is 0.25 percent.

As per details shared by the health ministry, 183.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.