English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Retail prices of common medicines set to rise by a steep 11%

    Industry insiders say that this will be the steepest ever rise in medicines included in the National List of Essential Medicines.

    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    March 25, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India on March 25 announced a 10.7 percent change in the wholesale price index for the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020.

    This would mean that nearly 800 scheduled medicines included in the National List of Essential Medicines, used in most common ailments, will now increase by a steep 10.7 percent beginning April 1.

    Moneycontrol, on March 3, was the first to report that the drug price regulator is set to raise a sharp price rise this financial year.

    Read here I Exclusive | Prices of medicines used to treat common ailments set to increase steeply this year

    “Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data provided by the Office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in the WPI works out as 10.7 % during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020,” said the order.

    Close

    Related stories

    “This is brought to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013,” it added.

    The NPPA fixes the ceiling price of scheduled medicines as per provisions of the DPCO. Scheduled drugs are procured by the government for various health programmes and mostly provided in government hospitals free of cost.

    These medicines are used to treat common conditions such as fever, infections, heart diseases, hypertension, skin diseases and anaemia, among others.

    “NPPA has fixed ceiling prices of 886 scheduled formulations & 4 scheduled medical devices and fixed retail prices of 1,817 new drugs,” the government said in the Parliament this week.
    Sumi Sukanya Dutta
    Tags: #drug pricing #Drug Pricing Control Order #NPPA #wholesale pricing data
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 10:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.