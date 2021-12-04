COVID-19 Omicron variant: Guidelines for supervising international travelers arriving in Mumbai issued

(Image: AFP)

Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai area on 3 December issued the guidelines to the concerned officials to monitor and supervise international travelers arriving in Mumbai from “at risk” countries. While 7 days of home quarantine has been recommended for international travelers, officials have been directed to rigorously follow the newly issued guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines, the CEO of the Mumbai International Airport will have to send a single line list of international passengers, arriving in Mumbai in preceding 24 hours from ‘high risk countries’, and those who have visited these countries in the last 15 days. Besides, only those passengers who have mentioned Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) area in their addresses shall be included in the list.

Based on the addresses, a dedicated software designed by the Disaster Management Unit will segregate this list in 24 wards of MCGM for tracking all passengers under home quarantine.

The disaster management unit shall ensure distribution of the segregated list of these passengers to all 24 Ward War Rooms (WWR) and medical offers of health (MOS).

EPID Cell shall de overall monitoring of surveillance, including contact tracing and other activities and report to the concerned authorities.

WWR shall receive the list of such passengers and call to inform them that they need to remain under 7-day home quarantine. They shall help the passengers with proper information on COVID-19 protocols and counsel them on their concerns, as per the latest guidelines.

WWR shall ensure that all these passengers are strictly following home quarantine protocols by calling them up five times a day and throughout their period of home quarantine to monitor their health status.

Further, the WWR needs to notify and issue a letter of information to the office bearers of the housing societies of all such international passengers who are under home quarantine. They must ensure that such passengers shall stay under home quarantine and no visitors be allowed at such households.

WWR have also been advised to send medical teams must regularly with ambulances to check whether the said passengers are complying with the protocols. On day 7 of home quarantine, WWR must ensure that the passengers undergo RT-PCR on their own accord or send a concerned team to their residence for the same if required.

In case of any symptoms, WWR would recommend treatment and hospitalisation as required. Such passengers to be counselled telephonically by WWR doctors.

If any passenger is found violating home quarantine protocol shall be liable for legal action and would be shifted to mandatory institutional quarantine.

WWR shall immediately intimate the concerned MOH in case of breach of any COVID protocol by the passenger. WWR to address the concerns of citizens calling the WWR and especially passengers from non-risk countries undergoing self-monitoring at home.

Each ear room must have 10 functional ambulances ready and teams ready with staff names and their contacts.

Each health post team under MOH shall physically visit these passengers under home quarantine as per the list received and inform them that they are in 7 day home quarantine. On day 7 of home quarantine, each team shall ensure that the passengers undergo RT-PCR testing. In case of appearance of any symptoms, on intimation from WWR the health post team under MOH shall visit and shift said passengers for hospitalization.