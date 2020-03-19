Coronavirus pandemic | Ridiculous to equate MPs with doctors: Karti Chidambaram hits back at Tejasvi Surya

Even as most cities that have reported COVID-19 positive cases are shutting down offices and public places to avoid further spread of the deadly disease, the Parliament continues to be in session. The decision was taken against several leaders who were of the opinion that it would not be wise for politicians either to congregate at such a time.



Ironic that Members of Parliament, who must exhort their constituents to take necessary precautions against #COVID19, continue to congregate in Parliament, where they sit cheek-by-jowl on narrow benches. Far from “practice what you preach”, MPs’ msg is: “do as I say,not as I do!”

Today Parliament security started conducting fever checks on occupants of all cars entering the premises, causing long lines of 25-30 cars outside the gate at any time. Problem is fever only starts on Day 3 of #COVID19. Carriers may still be coming in. We really need to adjourn.

Sir, MPs aren’t special.

Sir, MPs aren't special.

If our doctors, healthcare workers, soldiers at borders & airport staff are functioning braving all odds, shouldn't we be doing our duties as well? Precaution is important but not panic. India under PM is setting global standards in handling #COVID19

Commenting on this, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted:To this, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya responded saying:

This statement irked Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who lauded the dedication of health workers to fight the novel coronavirus and pointed out how it was “ridiculous” to equate parliamentarians with doctors and soldiers.



To equate MPs with emergency health workers is outright ridiculous. I salute the health workers for their commitment/dedication. But there is no justification for parliament to function and congregate. If every other congregation is downsized why is parliament an exception?

Hitting back at Tejasvi, he wrote:Opposition leaders have been suggesting that the BJP is trying to keep Parliament in session even amid the coronavirus pandemic because it does not want the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to skip the floor test as they are confident of ousting the ruling party.