App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Ridiculous to equate MPs with doctors: Karti Chidambaram hits back at Tejasvi Surya

Karti's tweet was in response to Tejasvi's statement that read: "If our doctors, healthcare workers, soldiers at borders & airport staff are functioning braving all odds, shouldn’t we be doing our duties as well? "

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as most cities that have reported COVID-19 positive cases are shutting down offices and public places to avoid further spread of the deadly disease, the Parliament continues to be in session. The decision was taken against several leaders who were of the opinion that it would not be wise for politicians either to congregate at such a time.

Commenting on this, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted:


To this, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya responded saying:

This statement irked Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who lauded the dedication of health workers to fight the novel coronavirus and pointed out how it was “ridiculous” to equate parliamentarians with doctors and soldiers.

related news

Hitting back at Tejasvi, he wrote:
Opposition leaders have been suggesting that the BJP is trying to keep Parliament in session even amid the coronavirus pandemic because it does not want the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to skip the floor test as they are confident of ousting the ruling party.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #Coronavirus pandemic #Parliament session

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.