App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla gets USFDA nod for asthma inhalation drug Albuterol Sulfate aerosol

The entire Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol market had US sales of approximately $2.8 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Cipla said on April 9 that it had received the final approval from USFDA for its for asthma medication Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg actuation.

Cipla’s Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol. An AB-rated refers to generic drugs that met necessary bioequivalence requirements.

It is used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms.

Close

According to IQVIA, Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol and its authorised generic equivalent had US sales of approximately $153 million for the 12-month period ending in February. The entire Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol market had US sales of approximately $2.8 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020.

related news

“We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO - Cipla.

Albuterol is the first generic metered dose inhaler of Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol ever approved by FDA in the US and Cipla’s first device-based inhalation product in the market.

"This development reiterates our commitment of strengthening our respiratory franchise and will further solidify our position as lung leader globally. We will continue to build on our portfolio of drug-device combinations in the respiratory space to serve the unmet needs of our patients across markets,” Vohra added.

Cipla said it was planning shipments in a staggered manner.

"We are also ensuring that we do our bit by donating the product in this time of need," the company added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 09:26 am

tags #coronavirus

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.