Harnaaz Sandhu made to 'meow like cat' at Miss Universe stage. Watch viral video

Harnaaz Sandhu, actor-model from India, made history as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.

Apart from Sandhu’s winning moment, what also caught the internet’s attention was of her making an animal impression on stage, standing next to host of the contest, US TV personality Steve Harvey. She did it after Harvey asked her to do her best animal impression.



Clips of her ‘meowing’ is viral on social media. Twitter was flooded with mixed comments from users, many of whom were amused and the others, not too pleased with her action on the international platform.