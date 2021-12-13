Harnaaz Sandhu from India crowned Miss Universe, third Indian to win title

Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, is crowned Miss Universe during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat.

Harnaaz Sandhu from India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, beating contestants from 80 contestants in the pageant held in Israel. The 21-year-old from Punjab brings home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta became Miss Universe in 2000.

Only two Indians before Harnaaz Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned Sandhu in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me," Sandhu said.

"Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride," she said. During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.”

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.



Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse

— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Congratulations poured in for Sandhu from all quarters, including Lara Dutta who welcomed her "to the club". "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03. Welcome to the club. We’ve waited 21 long years for this. You make us so, so proud. A billion dreams come true," Dutta tweeted.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas also congratulated Sandhu.



And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Last year, Miss India Adeline Castelino was the third runner-up at 69th Miss Universe 2020.

This year's pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, evening gowns and swimwear, as well as a series of interview questions to test contestants' public speaking skills.

The contest suffered a last-minute hiccup with the arrival of the omicron variant, which forced Israel to close its borders to foreign tourists late last month.

Most of the Miss Universe contestants were already in the country before the new regulations came into effect. But those who came afterward were given special permission to enter, albeit with a mandatory 72-hour quarantine period.

Throughout the run-up to Sunday's contest, all contestants were tested for coronavirus every 48 hours and required to obey strict mask requirements.

Amid all the safeguards, France's contestant, Clemence Botino, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving in Israel. After 10 days in quarantine, she was declared virus-free last week and allowed to rejoin the competition.

Last year's pageant was delayed due to the pandemic before Meza was crowned in May for her abbreviated tenure.

Sunday's contest was hosted by US TV personality Steve Harvey. Organisers said the pageant was expected to reach an estimated 600 million viewers via the FOX network in 172 countries.

(With inputs from AP and PTI)