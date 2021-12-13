MARKET NEWS

English
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, 21-year-old from Chandigarh, who brought home Miss Universe crown after 21 years

Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat early Monday, with the 21-year-old bringing the coveted title back to India after over two decades. Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Here's all you need to know about Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu:

  1. Sandhu, 21, is a Chandigarh-based model and actor.

  2. She is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

  3. Sandhu took the top prize in the Red Sea resort with Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira first runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane taking the second runner-up spot.

  4. Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

  5. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

  6. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including "Yaara Diyan Poo Baran" and "Bai Ji Kuttange".

  7. Her favorite actor is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and she draws inspiration from her body of work.

  8. Sandhu draws her inspiration from her mother who is a successful gynaecologist. Growing up, she worked with her mother at health camps, addressing women's health and menstrual hygiene.


Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Harnaaz Sandhu #Miss Universe
first published: Dec 13, 2021 12:05 pm

