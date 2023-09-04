Happy Teacher's Day 2023: History, significance and celebrations

Teachers day is observed to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. (Representational Photo).

Teachers Day will be celebrated all over India on Tuesday, September 5. The day is observed to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.

Here's the history and significance of Teacher's Day and how the day is celebrated in India:

History

In 1962, when Dr. S Radhakrishnan assumed office as the President of India his students approached him seeking permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day.

Instead, Dr. Radhakrishnan asked his students to observe the date as Teacher's Day in a bid to acknowledge the contribution of teachers to society. Globally, World Teachers Day is observed on October 5. It is an initiative led by organisations such as UNESCO, UNICEF and ILO.

Significance

Teacher's Day is celebrated to show gratitude to teachers and other educators and schools and colleges all across India celebrate the day by paying their tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The day is not restricted to students in schools and colleges to show their gratitude for their teachers but also extends to working professionals to show gratitude to mentors and appreciate them for helping them grow in their careers.

How Teachers Day is celebrated in India

School students present flowers, chocolates and gifts to teachers to show their affection and gratitude for the role played by them in their growth, at the early stage of their lives.

Students also organise events and cultural programs in schools for their teachers. In some schools, senior students also dress up in formal wear and take charge of classes.

