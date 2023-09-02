Teachers' Day: President Murmu to confer 75 educators with National Awards

The selected awardees include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the National Teachers' Award which will be conferred upon them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Ministry of Education officials.

The selected awardees include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"The purpose of National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students," a senior MoE official said.

"Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official added.

The MoE has been organising a national level function on Teachers' Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. Starting this year, the ambit of the National Teachers' Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Among the selected teachers, the maximum are from Gujarat (5) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with four awardees each, officials said. Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the award.

Deepak Jethalal Mota, Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala, Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Indranath Sengupta and Satya Ranjan Acharya, are the awardees from Gujarat. The awardees from Karnataka include Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat, Sapna Shrishail Anigol, SR Mahadeva Prasanna, Dinesh Babu J, while the recipients from Maharashtra are Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Raghavan B. Sunoj, Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale and Keshav Kashinath Sangle.

Two CBSE teachers from Delhi and Meerut, two teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kerala and Indore), one from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, one from Eklavya Model Residential School in Madhya Pradesh and one from a CISCE (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations) school in Punjab have also been selected for the award.