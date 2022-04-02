Gudhi Padwa and Ugadi: How the festivals are celebrated

Gudhi Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra.

India celebrates today the traditional new year -- Gudhi Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa and Ugadi or Yugadi in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Celebrations comprise prayers and feasts.

Gudhi Padwa marks the arrival of the spring season. It is connected to the mythical day of the creation of the universe by Lord Brahma.

Gudhi Padwa also marks Lord Rama’s coronation in Ayodhya. On the day of the festival, devotees tie long silk cloths on bamboo sticks. Flower garlands and leaves of neem and mango are also attached to bamboos. On top, kalash (bronze or bamboo pots) are placed as markers of victory. This arrangement is called “Gudhi”.

Families celebrating the festival decorate their homes with rangoli and dress up in new clothes for gatherings. They prepare dishes combining the bitter neem and sweet jaggery as a reminder of mixed experiences in life. Shrikhand and Puran Poli are also on the menu.

In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Ugadi is marked with ritual showers and prayers. The special festive dish prepared in these states is called “pacchadi” – an amalgamation of sweet, sour, salty, spicy and bitter flavours. Tamarind paste, neem flowers, brown sugar or sweet jaggery green chilli, raw mango and table salt are used for the dish.