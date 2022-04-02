Happy Gudi Padwa: Food traditions chefs follow at home

(Representational image) The traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, Gudi Padwa or Samvastar Padvo is marked by festivities and traditional food. (Image: Arpit Ajankar via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Gudi or the flag is a symbol of victory. It is also thought to wards off evil spirits. So on Gudi Padwa, the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, the flag - decorated with a brightly coloured cloth, flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with an upturned copper vessel - is hoisted at the entrance of homes or windows.

After erecting the Gudi, prayers are offered along with Maha naivedya or prasad. Neem leaves, neem flowers, soaked dal, cumin seeds, honey or jaggery, is distributed as Prasad, and this indicates that life is a mix of joy and sorrow.

Food is an integral part of the festivities and an elaborate meal with an array of dishes is enjoyed by families. Puran poli, Shrikhand-puri, Masala Bhaat, Narali Bhaat, Kanda Bhajji, Sabudana vada, Aam Panha, are cooked in most homes. In Goa, cashew is typically included in some form, as it is in season.

Chef Kedar Bobde, Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh

A Maharashtrian, currently posted in Chandigarh, Kedar is particular about traditions and festivals, and Gudi Padwa ranks at the top on his list.

"After waking up in the morning, having a bath, setting up the Gudi, we perform the Puja according to the Mahurat," Kedar explains.

According to him, after the puja, Prasad - kadulimbachi paan ani sakhar (neem leaves, coarsely crushed and mixed with sugar) - is offered and then consumed by everyone. This is considered to be a blood purifier, to cleanse the system and enhance immunity. The first mango of the season is offered to God too.

Post that, festivities begin, of which, food is an important part. Kedar adds: "​A typical Maharashtrian Brahmin meal on Gudi Padwa, in our home, comprises Sadha bhat, Varan, Kadhi, Alu chi patal bhaji, Kakdichi koshimbir, Limbu, Hirvi Chatni , Batatyachi rassa bhaji, Puri, Shrikhand or amras with desi ghee. The day is marked by wearing new clothes, meeting family and relatives, but the festival is celebrated at home, never in restaurants."

Chef Kedar Bobde

Chef Kunal Arolkar, Foodybreaks, Goa

"Gudi Padwa is the start of a New Year. For us at the Arolkar home, it is an auspicious day where we remember the year that has gone by. As a child, my grandmother would make us eat homemade neem and jaggery laddoos which we found quite bittersweet, but it was followed by some TillGur (White Sesame & Jaggery) Laddoos so we never revolted. A day which began with a colourful rangoli that my cousins and neighbours drew (Arolkars being so bad at fine art), an earnest prayer for being grateful for blessings received and for a prosperous year ahead, and the hanging of the Gudi (the copper pot on a stick with a flower garland around it) on our balcony, and a Simple Vegetarian Thali with some home-made ghee-laden Puranpolis. This First day of Chaitra may not be celebrated with the same grandeur as Ganesh Chaturthi or Diwali, but is equally auspicious for our household."

Chef Kunal Arolkar

Chef Vidhya Gawas, Sous Chef, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji

"Gudi Padwa signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops. The festival is linked to the mythical day on which Hindu God Brahma created time and universe.

"The Konkani community identifies the Gudi Padwa festival as Samwatsara. We commemorate the event by having an oil bath, after which we adorn our homes and change into new outfits. Rangoli is one of the attractions of the event since it is created with vibrant colours and flowers.

"We also place Gudi, which is seen as a sign of success, at the entrance of our homes or on windows, and then devour neem leaves. Along with the Gudi, a Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) is strung. This ceremony symbolizes life’s bittersweet events. A silver Kalash is put upside down on the bamboo staff to represent victory. The Gudi is then hoisted outside the home after the completion of the pooja.

"We women, wear Navari sarees, while men wear Kurtas with Dhotis or Pyjamas. On this day, I cook Channa ros, Ussal, Poori, Srikhand and Puranpoli, for the family meal."

Chef Vidhya Gawas

Chef Nitin Shitole, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott, Pune

For Chef Nitin, Gudi Padwa, has always been a festival to look forward to since childhood. "The Prasad in our home, is made with ground neem leaves and jaggery. After the puja, relatives begin visiting and then the food is the attraction. As children, we would receive gifts from elders and used to eagerly await that," he said.

"A meal of amti, rice, kanda bhajji, puranpoli with gulvani (made of jaggery and elaichi) with toop or pure ghee and shrikhand, is relished by the entire family eating together," Chef Nitin added. "Puranpoli is a must for us, as it is a dish eaten on any auspicious occasion in Maharashtra. Even though one can eat these dishes on any day, they taste better on Gudi Padwa as it is a special and happy occasion.