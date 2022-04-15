Good Friday 2022: History, significance of the day of mourning

Good Friday 2022: Syrian Orthodox Christians take part in the Good Friday procession of the Epitaphios at the Mariamite Cathedral in Syria's capital Damascus. (File photo)

Good Friday is among the most major religious days observed in India and is an important day for the Christian community.

It is observed annually to remember Jesus Christ's crucifixion and is a way to show reverence for Christ's suffering for humanity. From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 15. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.

The day is followed by another holy day for Christians, Easter Sunday, which falls on April 17 this year.

According to the New Testament, Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified by the Romans. Jewish religious leaders had condemned Jesus of blasphemy for claiming to be the Son of God. Agitated by Jesus' acts, the Jews brought him to the Romans. Pontius Pilate, a Roman leader, sentenced Jesus to crucifixion.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten publicly and crowned with thorns and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through the streets amid a jeering crowd. Finally, he was nailed to the cross by his wrists and feet, and left to die.

Ever since Jesus died and was raised, Christians have proclaimed the cross and resurrection of Jesus to be the decisive turning point for all creation. Good Friday is a day of mourning for Christians. It is believed that Jesus suffered and died for the sins of humans, therefore, Christians fast and ask for forgiveness for their sins.It is followed by Easter, the celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death.





