Men sit and drink on top of a car in Ghaziabad, arrested. Video

The two men on top of the car in Ghaziabad.(Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @lokeshRlive).

Two men were caught on camera sitting on top of a car and having a drink in the Ghaziabad region of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In a video shared on Twitter, both men could be seen on top of a black coloured vehicle, that was moving on the road.



The video generated many responses from users, some of whom questioned the behavior of the men in public.

"No doubt Kids do mistakes in young age out of immaturity but these acts are pure Bad upbringing…excess Money/Power from parents can encourage kids otherwise who will do such foolish acts openly," one user wrote.

The men as well as one other person were later fined Rs 10,000 and arrested. The car was seized by the local police, who also put out a statement on Twitter.

The men were also booked under the charges of driving vehicles in contravention to sections and without written permission of state government racing trials of speed in any public place.



This is not the first instance of men behaving irresponsibly in public, in recent times. In May, four persons were seen drinking and dancing and doing push-ups on top of a moving car in Gurgaon. The owner of the car was fined Rs 6,500 by the local police.

In one of the clips, a man is purportedly consuming liquor on top of a car amidst traffic.

