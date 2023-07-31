Men sit and drink on top of a car in Ghaziabad, arrested. Video

Two men were caught on camera sitting on top of a car and having a drink in the Ghaziabad region of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In a video shared on Twitter, both men could be seen on top of a black coloured vehicle, that was moving on the road.
"No doubt Kids do mistakes in young age out of immaturity but these acts are pure Bad upbringing…excess Money/Power from parents can encourage kids otherwise who will do such foolish acts openly," one user wrote.
The men as well as one other person were later fined Rs 10,000 and arrested. The car was seized by the local police, who also put out a statement on Twitter.
The men were also booked under the charges of driving vehicles in contravention to sections and without written permission of state government racing trials of speed in any public place.
In one of the clips, a man is purportedly consuming liquor on top of a car amidst traffic.
