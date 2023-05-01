English
    Man hangs on to car bonnet for 2-3 km as driver speeds up in Delhi. Video

    As per the police, the vehicle belonged to Bihar MP Chandan Singh, who was not inside the car when the incident occurred.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    Car bonnet

    The man on the bonnet of the car on Sunday night. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI).

    A man was seen hanging on to the bonnet of a car in Delhi on Sunday night as it traveled 2-3 kilometre. The vehicle was traveling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah when police officials spotted the car and brought it to a halt.


    As per the police, the vehicle belonged to Bihar MP Chandan Singh, who was not inside the car when the incident occurred. The victim, who was identified as Chetan, alleged that the driver of the vehicle was drunk and accelerated away when he had stopped the car for brushing his vehicle three times.


    "I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," he told ANI. A case has been registered for rash driving.

    first published: May 1, 2023 10:48 am