English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Kashmiri startup on Shark Tank India gets Rs 90 lakh funding, vote of confidence for last-mile delivery businesses

    Lenskart CEO Piyush Bansal and boAt CEO Aman Gupta committed Rs 90 lakh in funding to FastBeetle, which plans to use the money to open a branch in Ladakh, and for HR and tech expansion,

    Irfan Amin Malik
    Srinagar / January 29, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
    Logistics tech platform headquartered in Srinagar, FastBeetle was co-founded by two friends Abid Rashid and Sheikh Samiullah in 2019.

    Logistics tech platform headquartered in Srinagar, FastBeetle was co-founded by two friends Abid Rashid and Sheikh Samiullah in 2019.

    FastBeetle, a logistics startup, this month became the first Kashmiri business to pitch for funding on Shark Tank India, the business reality television series on SonyLIV, and a franchise of the famous American show Shark Tank.

    The three-year-old logistic courier company from Jammu & Kashmir has raised Rs 90 lakh in Season 2 of the reality show.

    Shark Tank India program offers an opportunity for business owners to present their pitches (entrepreneurial concepts) and potentially gain financing from the judges known as “sharks”.

    FastBeetle is one of the 198 startups to make it to the finals - according to SonyLIV, 8 lakh entrepreneurs had applied for season 2.