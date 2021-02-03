MARKET NEWS

Farmers protest | No propaganda can stop India, says Amit Shah in response to Rihanna's tweet

Amit Shah tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether in his tweet and shared MEA's statement as a response to international celebs on farmers’ agitation.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 09:40 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 3 reacted to the remarks made by international singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmers’ agitation in India.

Shah tweeted saying, "No propaganda can deter India’s unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights!”

The senior BJP leader added, “Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress.”

Shah tweeted using the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether in his tweet and shared MEA's statement as a response to international celebs on farmers’ agitation.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement asked foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

Emphasising that these protests must be seen in the context of “India’s democratic ethos and polity.”

The ministry said it would like to “emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

The strong reaction from the Centre came after Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among others took to Twitter to extend their support to the on-going farmer protests in India.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #India #Ministry of External Affairs #Rihanna
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:38 pm

