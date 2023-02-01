English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ex Google employee, laid off during mental health leave, calls it 'devastating'

    The former Google employee said that losing the job was “devastating” and having to think about what is next after Google is “somewhat-comfortably unsettling”.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
    Google parent company Alphabet has laid off around 6 per cent of its global workforce.

    Google parent company Alphabet has laid off around 6 per cent of its global workforce.

    A former Google employee, on a mental health break, was laid off during her leave. While Ali Neil said that at least her leave positioned her to be somewhat prepared for an event like this, it took her a few days to finally come to terms with what happened.

    “After having some time to really settle with everything that’s happened over the past week, I thought I’d add some color to my exhausted post I shared early last Friday after not being able to sleep. It wasn’t all that great still being awake at 2:06AM to read that email,” Neil wrote in a fresh LinkedIn post.

    She continued: “For some time, I have somewhat held Google as that pinnacle Organization. The one I wanted to aspire to work for, then was, and hadn't really considered what comes after Google, and until last week I thought I’d have that time whenever it felt right to make that next step.”

    She added that her losing the job was “devastating” and having to think about what is next after Google is “somewhat-comfortably unsettling”.