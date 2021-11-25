Watch: Twinkle Khanna singing Adele's 'Easy On Me' is all of us bathroom singers

Khanna shared a video of her singing a few lines from Adele’s "Easy On Me".

Twinkle Khanna is known for her sharp wit and ability to laugh at herself. The author and columnist has treated her six million followers on Instagram to a rendition of music icon Adele’s hit song from her latest album.

Khanna shared a video of her singing a few lines from Adele’s "Easy On Me", the first single from the recently-released album, “30”. The candid rendition was released as it was “one of the most popular requests”, she said.

“Like I said when you hear @adele performing, ‘Easy on Me,’ the phantom hair on your arms stand, as if the follicles have forgotten they have all been lasered off. My voice has a similar effect but for different reasons,” Khanna wrote.

“I am lucky that this bike doesn’t have wheels otherwise, it’s not just eardrums that would suffer a puncture! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?” she wrote, asking her followers to drop their requests for another song in the comments box.

“If Adele sees this, she may just go from rolling in the deep, to off the deep end!”

"Easy On Me" has reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut four weeks ago, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.

“30” was released six years after the British singer’s last blockbuster.