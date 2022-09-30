Trevor Noah’s most-watched videos on ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah bids farewell to ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah has announced his exit from The Daily Show afters seven years, surprising fans around the world.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected," he said in a video message. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way, honestly.”

As the popular host steps back from the show, we take a look back on his most-watched segments.

1) Segment on Kanye West

In a segment in March this year, Trevor Noah spoke about the controversy surrounding Kanye West's social media comments on Pete Davidson, who at that time was in a relationship with his ex-wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The video gathered over 3.3 million views on YouTube.

2) On Indian couple who sued son and daughter-in-law

Earlier this year, a couple from Uttarakhand placed a condition before their son and daughter-in-law: give them a grandchild in a year or pay them Rs 5 crore as “compensation”. The story grabbed attention globally, and found a place on The Daily Show too.

3) Trevor Noah's accents

The Daily Show host mimicking accents of people around the world was a hit with viewers. A compilation video of the moments has over 7 million views on YouTube. The highlight: imagining how Donald Trump would speak Arabic

4) Segment on Steve Bannon's indictment and Queen Elizabeth

Trevor Noah's segment on Steve Bannon, Trump's long-time ally, being charged for fraud and money-laundering, and reactions to the British monarch's death had over 3.4 million viewers.

"Trevor explaining Queen Elizabeth’s reign with a Batman timeline is something I didn’t know I needed," one user commented below the video.