'The Kerala Story' controversy and why the film is in Supreme Court: 10 points

"The Kerala Story" features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. (Image credit: @adah_sharma/Twitter)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain petitions related to Hindi film "The Kerala Story” which has received criticism from Kerala’s ruling Left front and the Congress. The film is set to be released on Friday. The top court asked the petitioners to approach Kerala High Court, and said it can consider their request for early disposal of their pleas.

Here are 10 things to know about "The Kerala Story" row:

