The Kashmir Files expected to enter Rs 200-crore club, become sleeper blockbuster

The Kashmir Files, a Hindi movie based on the exodus of the Pandit community from the Kashmir valley in the early months of the insurgency, has taken the box office by storm. Theatre owners are predicting the film will not only cross the Rs 100-crore mark in ticket sales, but go on to enter the Rs 200-crore club.

Exhibitors said the film was showing no signs of slowing down, with weekday business expected to be higher than its opening weekend earnings.

Multiplex operator INOX Leisure, which has sold over 450,000 tickets to viewers of the The Kashmir Files, reported strong occupancy levels in cinemas.

Also Read | Beyond movies: INOX builds esports calendar as it strengthens its alternative content strategy

"The occupancy on Sunday was over 88 percent during the full day on an average which you rarely see. This kind of occupancy, I remember, was during Baahubali 2. The film started with Rs 3.5 crore on Friday (day one of release) and by Saturday the film's business was over Rs 8 crore and Sunday it reached over Rs 15 crore. Business is almost doubling every day. And Monday is looking the same as Sunday, which is rarely seen as weekdays are usually lower than weekends," Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure, told Moneycontrol.

Early estimates suggest that the March 11 release is likely to report business of around Rs 16 crore on the fourth day.

"It has already become a phenomenon. We started with 5,000 footfalls pan-India on day one which grew to 13,000 on the second day and on Sunday we did 24,000 for The Kashmir Files. It has been a surprise for everyone as on Monday, being a working day, the film has crossed over 35,000 footfalls in Miraj Cinemas. It is working with 70-75 percent occupancy in our theatres,” said Amit Sharma, managing director of Miraj Cinemas.

Game changer

Made at a cost of around Rs 8-10 crore, The Kashmir Files is ruling the box office despite being a small-budget venture.

"We expect a Baahubali to do well but something like this performing like a blockbuster was unexpected. Since we started screening (the film), there has been no show that has gone empty. We started with one show, increased it to two and then three shows and all the three shows are sold out. This is a never seen kind of performance. We are looking at a first week of at least Rs 65-70 crore," said exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, who runs the single-screen Roopbani Cinema in Bihar.