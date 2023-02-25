English
    'Succession', megahit HBO show, will end with season 4

    'Succession' is a dark and gritty chronicle of a powerful family tearing itself apart to gain control of a media conglomerate.

    AFP
    February 25, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    Brian Cox in 'Succession Season 3', which started streaming on HBO Max from October 17, 2021. (Image: screen grab)

    Brian Cox in 'Succession Season 3', which started streaming on HBO Max from October 17, 2021. (Image: screen grab)

    Fans of HBO juggernaut "Succession" will soon bid a final farewell to the family business drama which will end after its upcoming fourth season, according to the show's creator.

    "I've never thought this could go on forever," Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker magazine in an interview published Thursday.

    "The end has always been kind of present in my mind," added the show's screenwriter and producer.

    "I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong recalled.

    Succession season 4: What to expect from the Roy family in HBO’s Emmy-winning series

    Riding high on both popular success and critical acclaim, "Succession," produced by HBO, is a dark and gritty chronicle of patriarch Logan Roy and his children, a powerful family tearing itself apart to gain control of a media conglomerate. The first episode aired in 2018.

    The show has won a slew of awards, including Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards, television's equivalent of the Oscars.

    The series is fiction, but was inspired by media moguls Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch.

    Murdoch's News Corp is one of the world's largest media empires and includes the Fox network as well as The Times and The Sun newspapers in Britain.

    AFP
    first published: Feb 25, 2023 09:36 am