Succession season 4: What to expect from the Roy family in HBO’s Emmy-winning series

HBO is back with the fourth season of its Emmy-winning series Succession and the Roy family is back along with its dysfunctionalities and ruthless dealings.

The first teaser of the new season created by Jesse Armstrong shows that the power struggle will continue to divide the business family. It will premiere on HBO on March 26.

In the teaser, the Roy kids — Shiv (Sarah Snook) and her siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — are plotting against their father, Logan (Brian Cox), as they inch closer to the sale of their company to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), causing family further power struggle within the family.

It also shows the complex family dynamics with Logan’s son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) settling into his father-in-law’s inner circle even as his relationship with wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) turns sour.

Here's how Twitter users have been responding to the new trailer of Succession season 4:

At the end of Succession’s third season, Logan Roy’s children had been reminded of how conniving a strategist their father has always been. It was alaos a reminder to the siblings of how much stronger they can be when they fight together instead of fighting against each other. And while Tom might have ruined the siblings' plans for a calculated takeover of the family business, the first trailer suggests that the fight’s far from over.